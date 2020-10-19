BEETON, ONT. -- The County of Simcoe, which runs Simcoe Manor, confirmed a seventh resident has died after becoming infected with COVID-19 on Monday.

The health unit declared the outbreak at the Beeton long-term care home on Oct. 2.

The county says 40 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for the virus. The county says 18 of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

The province mandated Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to assume management control for 90 days following calls for help from the county and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The facility is home to 118 residents and employs more than 170 people.