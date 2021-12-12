New charity formed in honour of late Orillia community leader

A group of friends of Chris Bellchambers, an Orillia community leader, have created a new charity in honour of his dedication to volunteer work (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie). A group of friends of Chris Bellchambers, an Orillia community leader, have created a new charity in honour of his dedication to volunteer work (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie).

Barrie Top Stories