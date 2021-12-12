New charity formed in honour of late Orillia community leader

A group of friends of a late Orillia community leader have created a charity in his honour.

Chris Bellchambers was well-known by many in the sunshine city as an avid volunteer. Bellchambers tragically died this past summer after falling into the water at Couchiching Beach Park at the age of 42.

"Everybody here knew Chris in some way, some more personally than others, and we just decided that there's no possible way that a man like Chris' work on earth could have been done so soon," says his friend Shelley Smith.

That's where the idea for Building Blocks originated. Smith, along with several other friends of Bellchambers, started the charity to continue his passion for volunteering throughout the community.

"Chris was one of the most non-judgemental people out there," says Smith. "It didn't matter who you were or what walk of life you were from; he was just always there with a smile and a wave ready to help in any way he could."

Building Blocks is hoping to serve as a network hub of volunteers, working with organizations and projects both big and small, from assisting official groups to helping those who just need an extra set of hands like an elderly person injured.

"Helping hands can be expensive, that sort of thing. We've got volunteers that will go pick up your groceries, you've got a dog, let's take the dog for a walk, that sort of thing. Just get out and help," says Smith.

The group has already reached out to organizations including The Sharing Place and The Lighthouse and plans to work with them to ensure they can find willing volunteers as well.

"We're going to eventually link our forms with their forms so when you go onto our website, you would be able to download their forms, fill it out, and we would take care of getting you in touch with them," says Smith.

The group is launching with a Christmas toy drive, running until Dec. 18. Anyone with new, unwrapped toys can bring them to Ironside E Motors at 10 Western Avenue, Unit 11 in Orillia.

"Chris loved Christmas. He was all about the lights and the fun and the festivities, so this just seemed like a fitting way to get ourselves out there and get started with a toy drive."

If you'd like more information on Building Blocks, you can click here.