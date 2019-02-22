A new addiction clinic has opened in Alliston.

The Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic aims to remove the barriers for those seeking treatment.

It’s free, and there’s no appointment needed, not even a health card is necessary.

“Just an open door policy,” says case manager, Brinna Jones. “Come in, chat with us. We don’t even need your first name if you don’t wish to do so. We just want to give you the opportunity to come in and see what we are all about.”

The clinic is open once a week and is located just across the parking lot from the hospital inside the Mary McGill Community Mental Health Centre.

Clients range in age from 12 to seniors at the clinic, and they don’t just deal with substance abuse, staff will also see people with gambling issues.

The Alliston RAAM clinic is open Friday’s from 10 a.m. until noon.