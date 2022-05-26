Nearly 9,400 traffic charges, 935 crashes in 6 days: OPP
Provincial police report laying nearly 9,400 traffic charges during a six-day campaign.
"Despite giving advance notice of cracking down on aggressive, careless and other poor drivers during the most robust safety campaign of the year, the OPP laid 9,392 traffic charges," OPP stated in a release.
Police responded to 935 collisions, three of which were fatal, and most "preventable."
The OPP says drivers "wreaked havoc on roads" between May 17 and May 23.
Provincial police say officers laid more than 8,000 speeding and 138 stunt driving charges.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says officers maintain a "zero tolerance of drivers whose poor driving behaviours jeopardize the safety of innocent road users."
Other driving infractions during the campaign include impaired, distracted, careless, and drivers and passengers who were not buckled up.
