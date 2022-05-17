Careless driving blamed for 'preventable road deaths:' OPP

Motorists are urged to be more cautious as preventable road fatalities near a 10-year high, according to provincial police.

So far, the OPP reports 107 people have died in 88 "preventable collisions." It says the number of people killed in road collisions hasn't reached the 100 mark by the second week of May since 2012.

"The data is the latest reminder to road-users that they are sharing the road with drivers who see the risks they take behind the wheel as inconsequential to themselves and those around them," police stated in a release Tuesday.

Sign up for CTV Barrie breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Provincial police say most of those deaths were caused by careless driving behaviours.

Fatalities linked to driver inattention are up 79 per cent since this time last year, and impaired-related fatalities are up 36 per cent.

Police also cited speed and not buckling up as other factors in preventable deaths this year on OPP-patrolled roads.

The warning to motorists to take more care on the roads comes ahead of the annual Canada Road Safety Week, which kicked off Tuesday and runs until May 23.