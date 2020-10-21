BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka logged a considerable spike in COVID-19 cases, just one day after the region's top doc said case numbers had declined.

The health unit confirmed 26 positive cases Wednesday, bringing the total number since Sunday to 86.

The week of Oct. 11, the health unit reported 93 total cases and 110 the week prior. The health unit said more cases were confirmed so far in October than any other month since the pandemic started.

There are currently 142 active cases across the region.

The numbers on Wednesday showed most of the positive tests are in Simcoe County. Additionally, there was one case listed in Bracebridge.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health, said tracing the virus is becoming more difficult. "We know we're missing 29 per cent of the transmissions. We don't know how they happen. They could happen in those environments. We just weren't able to trace it."

Click here to find a COVID-19 testing centre near you.

Meanwhile, the province reported a dip in the number of cases but a spike in virus-related deaths.

There were 790 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday across Ontario and nine new deaths.

The health minister said York Region, Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region remain the top four hot spots.