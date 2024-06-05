Nearly $100M in funding for Simcoe County schools

Three new elementary schools and an addition to one of Innisfil's high schools is on the books after the ministry of education recently announced it had approved the funding.

In the fall of 2024, the ministry asked to review capital priorities for school boards across Ontario.

This spring, Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) was advised it would receive funding for four of its 13 submissions, with a total investment of more than $95 million.

"These announcements are welcome news for the SCDSB, for students and families in Angus, Barrie, and Innisfil, and for the communities these schools serve," stated Jodi Lloyd, SCDSB chairperson.

"We are pleased to receive approval for the four approved projects that topped the board's capital priorities list when submitted in the fall, given the urgent accommodation needs in these communities," Lloyd said.

The public school board has received funding and approval to move forward with the following capital projects:

New Alcona elementary school - 619 pupil places, $27,629,497

New Angus elementary school - 593 pupil places, $28,068,732

New Barrie southeast elementary school - 662 pupil places, $26,929,648

Addition to Nantyr Shores Secondary School - 414 pupil places, $12,730,382

"Simcoe County's population continues to grow at a rapid pace. This growth has required us to accommodate students in our existing public schools that are, in many cases, already over-crowded facilities," said John Dance, director of education. "We look forward to getting shovels in the ground and proceeding with these projects."

In addition to these recently announced projects, the SCDSB is at various stages of design and construction on seven other capital projects.