The iconic Barrie Molson Centre may soon have a new name.

The City of Barrie approved a motion on Monday night at general committee to have staff seek out a new sponsor for the arena.

The naming rights to the Barrie Molson Centre have been held by Molson Coors since 1994, but will expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

The beer company is not interested in renewing the deal.

If staff are unable to locate a new sponsor for the arena, the BMC will be added to a list of assets in a sponsorship pilot program.