Muskoka resort's see increased bookings for summer season

This weekend's warm and sunny weather has fuelled an abundance of last-minute bookings at Muskoka resorts.

At the Bayview Wildwood Resort in Severn Bridge, 2023 was a record year for revenue profits with a 98-percent occupancy, and the resort management says the team is well-positioned to repeat those numbers this summer.

"Our numbers heading further into the season are really strong, and we're excited about that," said Jeff Sonnenberg, Bayview Wildwood Resort Assistant General Manager.

Sonnenberg added that the resort is already at 98 percent capacity for the next three weeks, a testament he says due to its popularity among families from the GTA.

The Taboo Muskoka Resort & Golf Course in Gravenhurst is also experiencing an increase in bookings.

"Golf is continuing to skyrocket,” said Ryan Chatwin, Taboo Muskoka Property Management Director. “It's remarkable to see everyone booking the same day, but it's skyrocketing.”

Chatwin confirmed that more than 200 tee times are booked, and 70 percent of its nearly 150 hotel rooms and condo units are already booked for the summer.

This weekend is also vital for tourism in Bracebridge, as around 1,000 people will gather at the annual Muskoka Pioneer Power show to see the assortment of tractors, trucks, antique cars, and other items on display.

"The community is so supportive, and it's for everybody, kids, old people, and everybody,” said George McDole from the Muskoka Pioneer Power Board. “It's a big thing for the community,"

More than 150 trucks and 100 tractors from Southern Ontario are being displayed at the weekend-long festival.

Bracebridge will also host its annual fall fair starting the second week of September.