BARRIE
Barrie

    • Muskoka highway torn in two by strong waters

    A map shows the location of a broken road in Muskoka. A map shows the location of a broken road in Muskoka.
    Share

    Drivers in a remote area southeast of Huntsville may need to find a detour over the coming days after a portion of a road washed away.

    According to a social media post by the Township of Lake of Bays, Hwy. 35 is closed in both directions between Birkendale Rd. and Seabreeze Rd. The road is located north of Dorset. 

    According to a mayor in the region, it appears that a beaver damn may have broken with Hwy. 35 now split in two halves.

    Fire officials from neighbouring municipalities have been working towards an interim solution, solidifying plans should an emergency happen before the road is repaired.

    Since the road falls under provincial jurisdiction, repairs will be left to the province to coordinate. CTV News has contacted the Ministry of Transportation but has not heard back as of Monday evening.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News