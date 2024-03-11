Muskoka highway torn in two by strong waters

Drivers in a remote area southeast of Huntsville may need to find a detour over the coming days after a portion of a road washed away.

According to a social media post by the Township of Lake of Bays, Hwy. 35 is closed in both directions between Birkendale Rd. and Seabreeze Rd. The road is located north of Dorset.

According to a mayor in the region, it appears that a beaver damn may have broken with Hwy. 35 now split in two halves.

Fire officials from neighbouring municipalities have been working towards an interim solution, solidifying plans should an emergency happen before the road is repaired.

Since the road falls under provincial jurisdiction, repairs will be left to the province to coordinate. CTV News has contacted the Ministry of Transportation but has not heard back as of Monday evening.