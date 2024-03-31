BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon

    Mini-van and buggy seen on the side of the road on County Road 9 in Melancthon, Ont, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Dufferin OPP). Mini-van and buggy seen on the side of the road on County Road 9 in Melancthon, Ont, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Dufferin OPP).
    Share

    OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse drawn buggy.

    According to Police, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on County Road 9, on Sunday.

    Police say that eight passengers in the buggy were transported to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

    Two horses also escaped after the collision; however, they were quickly located and remain safe in a barn at a local farm.

    County Road 9 between 4th Line and 2nd Line will remain closed for several hours.

