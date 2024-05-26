BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures in Orangeville

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    A multi-vehicle collision has resulted in road closures in Orangeville.

    According to the Ontario Provincial Police, County Road 3 is closed between County Road 23 and 19th Line while County Road 11 is closed between County Road 109 and Old Carriage Road.

    The OPP say officers are currently on the scene and motorists are advised to avoid these areas and seek alternative routes until further notice.

    There is no word if anyone has been injured in the crash.

    This is a developing story.

