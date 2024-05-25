Annual memorial golf tournament honours Chase McEachern's legacy

The legacy of a young boy's passionate campaign to install defibrillators in schools and arenas to save lives continues to inspire people across the province.

Nearly 100 golfers participated in the 9th-annual Chase McEachern Memorial Golf Tournament, held in partnership with the Joe Marth Memorial Golf Tournament at Innisbrook Golf Course.

Chase tragically passed away in 2006 after collapsing at his school and following his passing, his family joined forces with Heart and Stroke to raise funds for defibrillators.

More than 5,000 defibrillators have been installed throughout the province, with hundreds located in Simcoe County.

All the proceeds raised are dedicated to acquiring automated external defibrillators.

Through the annual golf tournament and a yearly hockey tournament, Chase's fund has not only amassed over half a million dollars but also led to the installation of more than 5,000 defibrillators, saving dozens of lives in the process.