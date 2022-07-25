Multiple people escape fire at staff residence in Muskoka

Working smoke alarms are credited with helping seven people escape a fire that broke out at a staff residence in Muskoka over the weekend.

Crews from Baysville, Algonquin Highlands and Huntsville fire stations responded to reports of a structure fire in Lake of Bays, east of Baysville on Highway 117 Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find flames at the front of the building, which had spread into the roof.

No injuries were reported.

"With the early warning of the smoke alarms sounding, the occupants were able to safely evacuate the building," said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The damage to the building is estimated at $400,000.