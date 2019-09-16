On any given day it's estimated 20 thousand vehicles travel along County Road 90 between Barrie and Angus.

Motorists have been patiently waiting for the construction along the busy 12-kilometre stretch to be fully open to traffic with five new lanes.

Construction on CR 90 has been underway for six years, but planning the $85 million project has been in the works for more than a decade.

It is the largest road project ever undertaken by the county and included the construction of two major bridges.

"One over the CPR rail tracks, and one over the Nottawasaga River," explained Christian Meile, Simcoe County director of transportation.

Motorists who use the county road regularly are anxious for the construction season to end. "I can't wait till it's totally completed," said one driver.

"Turning left, people coming up behind you doing 80km/h would not see you until the last second, so you took your life in your hands trying to get on and off of Highway 90," explained another motorist.

Construction will wrap up this fall. The county will then turn its attention to improvements along sections of County Road 27 and County Road 21 in Innisfil.