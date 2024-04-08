Motorist faces charges after highway collision

Police charged a driver with being impaired following a collision on an Ontario highway over the weekend.

Aurora OPP investigated the crash that happened Saturday in the southbound lanes of Highway 404 at Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville and arrested one of the drivers involved.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The accused, a 28-year-old man from Kitchener, suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police charged the man with dangerous operation, impaired driving and obstructing an officer.