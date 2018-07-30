

CTV Barrie





Nearly three-hundred motorcyclists put the pedal to the medal to fight homelessness in Simcoe County at the Second Annual Ride For Youth Haven in Innisfil. The group travelled one-hundred and twenty kilometres through Innsifil, Thornton, Alliston and Hockley Valley starting Saturday morning.

Mary-Ellen O’Neill-Madley of Youth Haven said: “Funds from this ride go directly to helping those youth that cannot stay at our shelter; providing them with counselling, with food, with care packages, clothing; whatever they need because they still don’t have a place to stay.

Rider Terry Cartwright said: “We’ve all got teenage, or older, kids and we understand the trials and tribulations sometimes that they go through and I imagine it’s much more difficult if kids don’t have support at home”

Many of the riders have experienced first-hand the effect homelessness has in the community. “Some of the youth, I know personally so it’s a great ride to come support these guys” said Ray Connell of the Southern Cruisers.

Organizers planned to raise ten-thousand dollars to support outreach services.