Motorcyclists ride for youth shelter
Nearly three-hundred motorcyclists put the pedal to the medal to fight homelessness in Simcoe County at the Second Annual Ride For Youth Haven in Innisfil over the weekend.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 4:28PM EDT
Mary-Ellen O’Neill-Madley of Youth Haven said: “Funds from this ride go directly to helping those youth that cannot stay at our shelter; providing them with counselling, with food, with care packages, clothing; whatever they need because they still don’t have a place to stay.
Rider Terry Cartwright said: “We’ve all got teenage, or older, kids and we understand the trials and tribulations sometimes that they go through and I imagine it’s much more difficult if kids don’t have support at home”
Many of the riders have experienced first-hand the effect homelessness has in the community. “Some of the youth, I know personally so it’s a great ride to come support these guys” said Ray Connell of the Southern Cruisers.
Organizers planned to raise ten-thousand dollars to support outreach services.