Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in Orillia crash

A man is suffering from life-altering injuries after a motorcycle accident Thursday.

Orillia OPP says a single vehicle was involved in the collision on Bass Lake Sideroad in Orillia shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team and collision reconstructionists helped with the investigation.

There are very few details available at this time.

Police request that anyone who witnessed the incident contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.