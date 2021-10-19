Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Springwater Twp

Barrie, Ont. -

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday afternoon.

Police closed Horseshoe Valley Road near Highway 400 for the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

Police say the motorcyclist was then airlifted to Toronto.

The area has since reopened to traffic.