Motorcyclist killed in Highway 9 crash with pickup truck identified

The victim killed in a collision on Highway 9 in Caledon on Sunday has been identified as a Kitchener woman.

Provincial police confirm that the 36-year-old woman died when the motorcycle she was riding crashed head-on with a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer near Highway 50.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries. The horses in the trailer were unharmed.

There is no word on what caused the deadly collision.

Police closed the area for several hours for the investigation.

They ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.