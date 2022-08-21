Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 9

Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision.

Officers responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Sunday after reports of a serious collision on Hwy. 9, where a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer collided head-on with a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and the horses were unharmed.

The OPP said the road would remain closed for several hours between Hwy 50 and Finnerty Side Road.