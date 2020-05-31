BARRIE, ONT. -- A motorcyclist has been airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital after colliding with an SUV in Innisfil.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash on 20th Sideroad and 2nd Line on Sunday evening.

Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle rider's injuries are serious, but he is in stable condition in the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl who was driving the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

South Simcoe Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.