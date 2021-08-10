BARRIE, ONT. -- Hundreds of motorcycle riders are taking part in a cross-Canada tour in support of veterans, soldiers, police officers and other first responders.

The group called The Rolling Barrage is raising awareness and money for those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because of the work they do to protect others.

"We want to try and make sure that we can end the stigma that's associated with PTSD and make sure that they get the resources and the help that they need. Not everyone has government funding," said Paul Harmon, the National executive chairperson for Rolling Barrage.

It started in Halifax on August 2nd and will wrap up in Vancouver on the 21st.

Ten core riders will make the entire journey, while others will join up for part of the ride.

"The hardest thing I've ever done is to go into a hospital, sit down in front of a doctor and say I think I'm broken--that was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," said Patrick Alden The Rolling Barrage Ontario team lead.

Information on how you can support the group can be found on their website.