

Kim Phillips with files from Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Two families brought together through a horrific, avoidable tragedy come face to face at the Barrie courthouse.

One mother mourns her son's death, while the other waits to hear her son's fate.

Family surrounded 22-year-old Noah Poisson as he left the Barrie courthouse on Friday afternoon. It will likely be the last time he will walk out of the building without handcuffs.

Poisson was convicted of drunk driving in a crash that killed his friend, Parker Pautsch, in August 2016. Both were 19 at the time.

Through the trial, the court heard that Poisson was driving with nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when the truck went off the road. According to police, it became airborne, tumbled down a ditch, crossed over a creek and rolled several times before coming to a stop in a field off of Oro-Medonte Line 13. Parker was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. The truck landed on him, killing him instantly. Poisson, who was buckled in, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Today, the victim's mother, Cathy Pautsch, stood before the court and delivered her victim impact statement. "I think of Parker every day, and drive by the accident site, just to say hi." And in an unusual display of forgiveness, she asked the judge to take mercy on the man she described as her son's best friend. "I do not think spending time in jail will help you, and it won't help Parker."

She told the court that she believed having to live with Parker's death for the rest of his life would be enough punishment for Poisson. She asked that Poisson turn his life around and teach teens about the dangers of drinking and driving. She also requested he donate to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) in Parker's memory.

(L: Parker Pautsch R: Noah Poisson)

When it came time for Poisson to address the court, he choked back sobs and said he was sorry and that "if I could turn back the hands of time, I'd trade places with him."

Then he looked directly at his friend's mother and said, "Your support and kindness has been my rock through this. Your grace, dignity and forgiveness are amazing."

Cathy Pautsch then stepped forward and hugged the man convicted of killing her son.

(Photo of Parker Pautsch)

The Crown is asking for seven years behind bars plus a 10-year driving ban that would begin once his prison term is completed, while the defence says 24 to 36 months is more appropriate given his remorse and clean record before the incident.

The judge presiding over the case said prison time is 'an unfortunate necessity' to send a message that drinking and driving is inexcusable. He told the court he required more time to consider 'mitigating circumstances.'

Noah Poisson will learn his fate next month. Sentencing is scheduled for June 10.