BARRIE -- As the current warnings ease and the squalls taper off overnight Thursday, Mother Nature is recharging for this weekend.



Environment Canada has issued a 'special weather statement.' After your Friday evening commute, the weather is going to take another dive.



A low-pressure system is working its way up from the U.S. Midwest that will bring 15-20 centimetres of snow with it.



Strong winds topping out at 60 kilometres an hour are also expected to whip up some blowing snow and make driving hazardous.



The storm will set up over our region for about 24-hours before tapering off. There is also a chance for some rain late Saturday before turning back to flurries.



Areas along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay can expect to see higher snowfall totals as squalls may follow behind the storm.



As you deal with this latest blast of winter, we're here to share your stories. Email in your weather pictures to us.