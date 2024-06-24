BARRIE
Barrie

    • MNR warns of rising waters in a Water Safety Bulletin

    Roads are flooded in Bracebridge in this undated file photo. Roads are flooded in Bracebridge in this undated file photo.
    A cautionary rainfall bulletin has been issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

    The MNR in Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District advises residents a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is in effect for the district until Friday, July 5.

    Residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District in Parry Sound, Muskoka, Haliburton, and City of Kawartha Lakes within the Black, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan, Muskoka, Pickerel, Seguin, and Severn River watersheds could be affected.

    Significant rainfall was received across the area between June 21-23.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of 19°C to 25°C with 10-20 mm of rain during the next week.

    The watershed statement from the MNR states, "Rainfall has increased runoff to local waterways causing, water levels and river flows to build higher than normal for this time of year."

    Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels rise in response to precipitation.

    "Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets," stated the release.

    The MNR also advises using extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

    Residents affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue to take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

    The ministry closely monitors the weather and developing watershed conditions and will update residents if necessary.

