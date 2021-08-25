BARRIE, ONT. -- A majority of police services across Simcoe Muskoka have mixed opinions on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Earlier this week, the Toronto Police Service announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for its employees, including all OPP members.

South Simcoe Police have said they will be reviewing their current policy and are leaning towards a possible mandatory vaccination policy.

"I think for the safety of our members, and the members of our community, it's something we need to look at," South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher said. "Obviously, it's not going to be for everybody, but we will look at medical exemptions that may exist in parts of the legislations, but we are required to provide a safe workplace for our members. We will continue to look at what everyone else is doing and develop something for us."

Barrie Police Services said that it would not require mandatory vaccinations.

"The overwhelming majority of our members have already received vaccines, although they are not currently mandated for our members," the Barrie force said in a statement to CTV News. "We continue to review our approach to ensure we are acting on the best public health advice and the best interest of our Members, our partners and our community," it added.

York Regional Police also said they would not require vaccinations at this time. "At this stage, we have not implemented mandatory COVID vaccines for our members. However, it continues to be strongly encouraged."