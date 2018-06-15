

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The search for a missing Grey County man has come to a tragic end.

The family of Douglas Ardis announced on Facebook that the 24 year old was found dead.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Douglas Joseph Ardis,” Sean Ardis, Douglas’ brother said in the post.

Dufferin County OPP located Ardis’ pickup truck and trailer on Thursday night. A body was also discovered.

Ardis went missing on June 6. His disappearance sparked a large scale search that stretched across Dufferin and Grey County.

Volunteers, along with search and rescue teams worked for more than week to find Ardis. They searched through ditches and wooded areas near Pretty River Valley Provincial Park.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses, the media, all the people on social media that shared our posts as well as the hard work of the many police forces that assisted along the way to help us locate Doug.”

A funeral service for Ardis will be held at a later date.