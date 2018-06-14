

CTV Barrie





Family and friends of Douglas Ardis continue to search for the 24 year old, who has now been missing for more than a week.

Ardis was last seen on surveillance video at the LCBO in Dundalk on June 6. This was around the same time he was scheduled for a meeting about a potential job in Flesherton.

Sean Ardis, Douglas’ brother, tells CTV News that searchers are focusing on areas where he may have gone or places someone may have taken him.

“We have people on horseback and the dogs are out and people are handing out flyers still,” he says.

Search efforts have largely focused on rural Grey County. On Wednesday, cadaver dogs were used to search wooded areas around Pretty River Valley Provincial Park.

Since those efforts have turned up nothing, the family is also considering the possibility that he disappeared in a nearby town or city.

“Exploring the possibility of him disappearing in an urban centre somewhere,” says Dan Ardis, Douglas’ uncle.

Ardis is described as being 5’8”, 195 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Ardis may be wearing glasses, a dark blue baseball hat, a “Tough Duck” jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

He drives a silver 2017 Ford F150 with plate number AW25234.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.