

CTV Barrie





Investigators are getting a better idea of where a Grey Highlands man was before he went missing.

The OPP now says Douglas Ardis was last seen at 1:59 p.m. on June 6 at the LCBO in Dundalk. The 24 year old had also made a stop at an Esso gas station prior to his disappearance.

Family, friends and strangers all gathered on Tuesday morning for the first day of organized searches for Ardis. A $10,000 reward has been posted for information that helps lead to his whereabouts.

Ardis’ family has called his disappearance very out of character for him. They say Ardis had checked in on his grandmother on the day he went missing, and was scheduled to meet with someone in Flesherton for a work appointment.

Ardis is described as being 5’8”, 195 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Ardis may be wearing glasses, a dark blue baseball hat, a “Tough Duck” jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

He drives a silver 2017 Ford F150 with plate number AW25234.

The family is also looking for volunteers who are willing to search the community of Dundalk for Ardis. A post on the “Bring DJ Ardis Home” Facebook page indicates that daily searches will begin every morning at 9 a.m.

The location for volunteers to meet for the search has been changed to the Dundalk Community Centre and Arena at 550 Main St. E.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.