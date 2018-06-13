Cadaver dogs were brought in to search through forests for missing man Douglas Ardis.

Family and friends were joined by search and rescue crews on Wednesday as they combed through wooded areas near Pretty River Valley Provincial Park.

“We've given her a scent. We started to do a search. She hasn’t picked anything up,” says Hannah Blacquier, a search and rescue worker.

Searches closer to home have also failed to produce any leads. The Ardis family is now relying on the public's help on where to look next.

“We're looking into a tip that came from Northern Ontario. We're also looking into some tips that came from a local conservation area. Following up on those, hopefully tomorrow,” says Carolyn Fisher.

Ardis’ aunt says his mother and father are not giving up hope.

“Instead of getting more desperate or despairing they're getting more hopeful each day that we are indeed going to find him,” Fisher says.

Ardis was last seen at 1:59 p.m. on June 6 at the LCBO in Dundalk. The 24 year old had also made a stop at an Esso gas station prior to his disappearance.

The OPP say they have nothing new to share, and are hoping anyone with information will contact them.