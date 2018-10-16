Featured
Missing fisherman on Lake Scugog
The search continued on Tuesday for a missing fisherman on a lake near Port Perry.
Emergency crews responded to Lake Scugog just after 5 p.m. for a boater in distress.
Witnesses told police the man was alone in a canoe when it capsized.
The witnesses found the canoe but failed to find the boater.
Police say the 31-year-old Toronto man was not wearing a life vest.