BARRIE, ONT. -- Southlake Regional Health Centre will remain in control at River Glen Haven in Sutton after emotional pleas from residents' families.

CTV News has learned an agreement has been reached to extend the management care order.

"The Ministry of Long-Term Care, Southlake Regional Health Centre and River Glen Haven's owner, ATK Care, have agreed to extend the management agreement that has been in place for the past three months for 30 more days. This means Southlake's team will continue to work with the Ministry and River Glen Haven to develop a sustainable transition plan," a Southlake spokesperson stated.

Late this afternoon, the ministry told CTV News, "The safety and wellbeing of residents and staff remains our shared priority, and the Ministry of Long-Term Care will continue our close monitoring of conditions at the home."

The province ordered the facility's owner, ATK Care, to hand over management to a team from Southlake following a devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

During the height of the pandemic, 87 of River Glen's nearly 120 residents became infected. Thirty-seven seniors died.

When the Southlake team took over the Sutton facility, it found beds too close together to eliminate any potential spread of the virus. It also determined that the staff weren't adequately trained or equipped to deal with the situation.