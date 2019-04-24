Featured
Minden Hills cautions residents after declaring state of emergency
Minden Hills declares a state of emergency due to flooding on Wed. Apr. 24, 2019 (Minden Hills Fire Department)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 3:59PM EDT
High water levels and flooding have forced the town of Minden Hills to declare a state of emergency.
In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, the town says an overflow of water on Horseshoe Lake through the Gull River continues to rise threatening residents and property.
Water is flooding low-lying areas causing several roadways to be closed.
Officials say they expect river levels to continue to increase over the next few days.
Residents in flood-prone areas should take necessary precautions and monitor developing conditions.
Sandbags are being provided and can be picked up at these locations:
- S.G. Nesbitt Arena parking lots, 55 Parkside Street
- Roads Department, in the Sand Dome located at 4564 County Road 121
- Furnace Falls Park, County Road 503
The town advises residents to use caution around area lakes, rivers and other water sources and avoid driving on flooded roadways.