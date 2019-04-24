

CTV Barrie





High water levels and flooding have forced the town of Minden Hills to declare a state of emergency.

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, the town says an overflow of water on Horseshoe Lake through the Gull River continues to rise threatening residents and property.

Water is flooding low-lying areas causing several roadways to be closed.

Officials say they expect river levels to continue to increase over the next few days.

Residents in flood-prone areas should take necessary precautions and monitor developing conditions.

Sandbags are being provided and can be picked up at these locations:

S.G. Nesbitt Arena parking lots, 55 Parkside Street

Roads Department, in the Sand Dome located at 4564 County Road 121

Furnace Falls Park, County Road 503

The town advises residents to use caution around area lakes, rivers and other water sources and avoid driving on flooded roadways.