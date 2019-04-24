High water levels and flooding have forced the town of Minden Hills to declare a state of emergency.

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, the town says an overflow of water on Horseshoe Lake through the Gull River continues to rise threatening residents and property.

Water is flooding low-lying areas causing several roadways to be closed.

Officials say they expect river levels to continue to increase over the next few days.

Residents in flood-prone areas should take necessary precautions and monitor developing conditions.

Sandbags are being provided and can be picked up at these locations:

  • S.G. Nesbitt Arena parking lots, 55 Parkside Street
  • Roads Department, in the Sand Dome located at 4564 County Road 121
  • Furnace Falls Park, County Road 503

The town advises residents to use caution around area lakes, rivers and other water sources and avoid driving on flooded roadways.