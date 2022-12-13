Midland woman plans special Christmas treat for grandson after lottery win

Joyce Edwards, a 57-year-old mother and grandmother from Midland, says she has her grandson to thank for her $50,000 lottery win.

Edwards, a regular lottery player for over a decade, said that Crossword is her favourite game and that she was "dumbfounded" when she discovered her win.

"I just finished babysitting my grandson and stopped to purchase this ticket on my way home," she said. "My grandson is my good luck charm."

Edwards plans to give her grandson a special treat for Christmas but hasn't yet made any decisions for herself.

"I'll take some time to let it set in, but I know my family will encourage me to treat myself to a trip, so we'll see," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Midland Avenue in Midland.

The Instant Quest for Gold Crossword game is available for $3, with a top prize of $50,000.