Midland Harbour hosts Top Hat ceremony for M.V. Frontenac

    M.V. Frontenac of the Canada Steamship Lines in this undated image. (Source: Internet) M.V. Frontenac of the Canada Steamship Lines in this undated image. (Source: Internet)
    Presenting a top hat to the captain of first ship in the Midland Harbor each spring has been a tradition for more than a century.

    Midland's Mayor Bill Gordon and Harbourmaster Rick Dalziel will present the ceremonial top hat to the Captain of Canadian steamship M.V. Frontenac at the front gate of the ADM Milling Company in Midland Harbour.

    The Frontenac was the first ship to enter Midland Harbour earlier this year; however, the top hat ceremony was postponed due to conflicting schedules.

    Presenting his top hat to the captain of the first ship in the Harbour every spring was started by Midland businessman James Playfair over 100 years ago.

    This time-honoured tradition made for friendly competition amongst commercial vessels coming to Midland Harbour following the ice breaking up each year.

    The silk top hat used in this annual ceremony is a vintage hat from Mr. Playfair's collection. In 2024, the town had it professionally restored to its original glory.

    The ceremony is expected to take place Monday at 3 p.m. at the Midland Harbour's ADM Milling gate.

    As the Frontenac's schedule could change, an update will be issued on Monday morning if necessary.

