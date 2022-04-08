Midland fire sends one person to hospital

One person has been hospitalized following a fire at a convenience store in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said the call came in before 9 a.m. Friday at a convenience store on Dominion Avenue.

According to OPP, one person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Brandon Waites, a Midland resident and witness to the fire, said he heard a "pop" and saw the upper apartment in the building go up in flames.

OPP advise people to avoid the Dominion Avenue area between Midland Avenue and Bourgeois Lane as crews battle the blaze.