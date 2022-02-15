Messy, hazardous weather on the way for much of central Ontario

Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act

With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stand behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, February 14, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

