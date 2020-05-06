BRACEBRIDGE -- Over the past few weeks, cottagers have been told to stay at home, and not burden health care and food supplies in cottage country.

With the Victoria Day long weekend right around the corner, Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith joined other cottage-country mayors on a phone call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford discussing whether allowing cottagers back is the right step.

"The advice is really no different than it has been, which is, if you have to come up, you can come up. Take appropriate social distancing measures."

Smith adds, "You should really be staying at your property, bring your own supplies and interacting with as few people as possible."

The mayor stresses that this long weekend is not like past long weekends.

"There's really no opportunity to get together at your cottage and have a party at your cottage."

Mayor Smith says it will be a gradual approach for giving the green light to cottagers dictated by public health officials.

He goes on to say he plans to continue talks with the premier as the summer months approach.