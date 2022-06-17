Mayor resigns Bracebridge post

After a dozen years at the city's helm, Mayor Graydon Smith is heading south to Queen's Park.

Smith will announce his resignation at the next general committee meeting as he prepares to take on his new role as Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP.

"While I am excited to take on this new challenge, my resignation comes with many emotions," said Smith, "My time as mayor has allowed me to meet so many wonderful people who lift up our community each and every day."

Smith, who had been on a leave of absence from his roles as mayor and District of Muskoka councillor, has resigned effective immediately.

The now former Bracebridge mayor was voted in as the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding's member of provincial parliament on June 2.

Smith received more than 45 per cent of the vote in a close race that saw Matt Richter of the Green Party garner almost 41 per cent. NDP party member Erin Horvath received 7.62 per cent of the vote.

"I wish the next mayor and council clear vision and great success, and I thank all the wonderful staff from the bottom of my heart for the excellent work they do and their commitment to Bracebridge and Muskoka," Smith said.

Bracebridge's Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney took over Smith's mayoral duties during the provincial campaign.

Lori McDonald, director of corporate services and clerk, recommends that Maloney continues as acting mayor until council fills the vacancy and that a current council member fills in as mayor until the next municipal election on October 24.