Parry Sound-Muskoka riding stays blue

In a neck and neck race to the finish in the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, tradition came out ahead.

While the Green Party was optimistic it could gain a second seat in the legislature, ultimately, it came up short, with PC Graydon Smith taking the win.

Smith will keep the Tory's stronghold in cottage country alive.

The long-time Bracebridge mayor took over for veteran PC Norm Miller, who retired from his seat after more than two decades with the task of holding onto the Progressive Conservative seat in the legislature.

Throughout the campaign, the Green Party gave the PCs a run for their money, but finished in second place, with 40 per cent of the votes, well ahead of NDP Erin Horvath.