BARRIE -- Saturday marked the official start to the 2020 maple syrup season in Simcoe County.

A ceremonial tree tapping event wss held at Hutchinson Maple Syrup in Oro-Medonte. The Hutchinson family making maple syrup for over two decades and says they rely on a lot on Mother Nature.

“The optimal weather is plus five during the day and minus five at night, so the sap freezes through the night and flows during the daytime,” says Michele O’Sullivan, co-owner of Hutchinson Maple Syrup.

Maple syrup producer David Devillers says traditions like the tree tapping is important in educating consumers on where their food comes from.

“The consumer can see how the product is actually made and locally,” said Devillers.

Shaw Maple Syrup and Pancake house says the benefit from creating their syrup locally.

“People like to purchase and see where maple syrup is made, so the fact that we are a farm to table business operation is very important to our local customers and we have customers from all over that come for maple syrup,” says Terry Lynn Shaw.

The public can learn more about maple syrup production in April when local producers in Simcoe County take part in “Maple Weekend” on April 4th & 5th.