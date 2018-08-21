

CTV Barrie





The manhunt for a suspect who eluded police for days by allegedly stealing and ditching vehicles throughout our region and central Ontario has ended.

Police say 33-year-old Ian Johnston is in custody facing multiple charges including fleeing from police, vehicle theft, and arsons which took place in numerous areas from Huntsville to Niagara Falls.

The suspect was also wanted in connection with several break-ins throughout the Muskoka area.

Police had initially warned he could be in possession of a firearm but officers have since determined it was replica gun.

The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing in an Orangeville court on Thursday.