Man wanted for Huntsville thefts and break-ins arrested
This suburban was located on fire on Hutcheson Beach Rd. on Sunday August 19, 2018 was confirmed to be stolen and involved in some of the thefts. (York Regional Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 12:56PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 4:26PM EDT
The manhunt for a suspect who eluded police for days by allegedly stealing and ditching vehicles throughout our region and central Ontario has ended.
Police say 33-year-old Ian Johnston is in custody facing multiple charges including fleeing from police, vehicle theft, and arsons which took place in numerous areas from Huntsville to Niagara Falls.
The suspect was also wanted in connection with several break-ins throughout the Muskoka area.
Police had initially warned he could be in possession of a firearm but officers have since determined it was replica gun.
The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing in an Orangeville court on Thursday.