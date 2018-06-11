

CTV Barrie





One person was stabbed during a robbery at a hotel in Orillia.

It happened at the Econo Lodge on Memorial Avenue, at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the County of Simcoe Paramedic Service says one man was stabbed in the upper arm. He was taken to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening.

The OPP cordoned off the hotel parking, but say the stabbing took place inside one of the hotel rooms.

Some items were taken by the two suspects. The men were seen fleeing in a dark coloured sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.