Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township: OPP

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver