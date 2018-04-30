

CTV Barrie





A Clearview Township man is dead after an ATV crash over the weekend.

The 33 year old became trapped under the ATV on Lavender Hill Road on Saturday. The OPP says the rider was stuck under the ATV for several hours before emergency crews were contacted.

The rider was taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, and was later taken to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Clearview Township man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.