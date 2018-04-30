Featured
Man dies after becoming trapped under ATV
Firefighters extricate a rider who was trapped under an ATV in Clearview Township, Ont. on Saturday, April 30, 2018. (ClearviewFire/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 2:27PM EDT
A Clearview Township man is dead after an ATV crash over the weekend.
The 33 year old became trapped under the ATV on Lavender Hill Road on Saturday. The OPP says the rider was stuck under the ATV for several hours before emergency crews were contacted.
The rider was taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, and was later taken to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Clearview Township man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.