Man dead, woman hospitalized after crash near Orillia
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Provincial police say a crash near Orillia has left a man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.
OPP say they were called to the collision in Ramara Township on Saturday after a vehicle making a left turn was struck by a southbound car.
They say the male driver of the vehicle that made the turn was pronounced dead in hospital and the female passenger was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the woman was then transported to a Toronto hospital for treatment.
Police did not immediately release information on charges as the investigation is ongoing.
Police are also asking witnesses to come forward.