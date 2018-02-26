

An Orillia man has been charged with arson in connection with a weekend fire.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Rosemary Road in Orillia on Saturday, at around 4:30 p.m.

The OPP says there was a dispute between the homeowner and another man. Police allege that man later lit fire to the home.

The 31 year old has been charged with arson and assault. The accused will appear in court at a future date.

The investigation is ongoing.