A man was beaten with a folding chair and seriously injured outside of a downtown Barrie bank.

According to Barrie police, two men were involved in an altercation outside of the RBC on Bayfield Street on Saturday morning.

Police say a 64-year-old man was struck in the head with the chair. The fight then continued inside the entrance of the bank.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

A 34-year-old Barrie man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

Police say the two men knew each other.