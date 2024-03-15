Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence

During his assault trial on Friday, Gary Costa recounted a scene of chaos and distress, depicting the Cedar Grove Trail Park in Wasaga Beach, which he and his family visited on weekends, as a dangerous environment marred by drug abuse.

Costa, 42, is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent the senior to the hospital with critical injuries.

During cross-examination, the Crown suggested that Costa's anger towards his neighbour had been simmering for some time and escalated to violence after a series of traumatic incidents that summer.

Costa testified shortly after arriving at the trailer park on July 29, he heard loud popping noises outside and believed his neighbour was firing a compressed BB gun. He told the court he asked the neighbour if he was crazy and said the man appeared to be drunk and on drugs. He said he took his children inside and denied going after him.

However, the Crown countered with, "You were fed up with him, and you were going to take matters into your own hands."

The Crown added, "He's an old drunk man, and you took advantage of that."

Costa continued to deny any involvement in the man's injuries.

"I never touched him," he replied.

The father of four testified seeing his neighbour stumbling around his trailer and falling over before being taken inside by another man.

The injuries sustained by the victim, as outlined in an Agreed Statement of Facts, were described as severe, including a brain bleed, broken nasal bone, fractures to his orbital bone, and facial bruising.

The trial is scheduled to continue next month, with both sides presenting closing submissions.